Moscow to create infrastructure to monitor vaccination targets before July 1 — mayor

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow authorities will create an informational system before July 1, which would make it possible to track its vaccination targets, established in the decree of the city's chief sanitary doctor, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in his blog Wednesday.

"Before July 1, 2021, we will create the necessary informational infrastructure that will make it possible to monitor the process of hitting our required vaccination figures, in accordance with the decree," the mayor said.

He explained that the decree was adopted because of the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in the city.

"The supervision agencies and the Moscow Healthcare Department will provide all necessary support in the implementation of this decision," Sobyanin noted.

On Wednesday, Moscow Chief Sanitary Medic Yelena Andreyeva ordered the vaccination of 60% of employees working in retail, the service industry, catering, utilities, transportation, education, healthcare, social protection, as well as beauty parlors, fitness centers, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, and other similar organizations.