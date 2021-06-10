Moscow court slaps Facebook with $235,600 in fines for refusing to delete banned content

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. A court in Moscow hit Facebook with a total of 17 mln rubles ($235,600) in fines for its failure to remove prohibited content, the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS on Thursday.

"The Justice of the Peace of Court section No. 422 in Tagansky District has found Facebook liable under four protocols prepared according to Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code (refusal of website or media outlet owner to remove information in case Russian laws stipulate responsibility for removal of such information) and fined it 17 mln rubles in total," the press service informed.

In late May, the same court imposed fines totaling 26 mln rubles ($360,400) on Facebook under similar grounds.