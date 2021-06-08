Sputnik V, Sputnik Light may be effectively used for revaccination, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against the coronavirus infection may be used for revaccination even of those individuals who were initially immunized with these jabs, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev, at a plenary session at the State Duma, said that those inoculated with Sputnik V might need to be revaccinated with a different jab at some point. However, he specified that studies in this sphere are still underway.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine is indicated for use in individuals aged 18 to 60. It has successfully passed efficacy trials precisely in this age group. For older individuals, the Sputnik V vaccine is used, which is permitted for use in all adults. Both shots, Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, may be effectively used for revaccination, including of those citizens who initially were inoculated with them," the agency noted.