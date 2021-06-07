Labor migrants to be given priority in vaccination of foreign nationals, says government

MOSCOW, June 7./TASS/. The government will give priority to the vaccination of labor migrants and foreign nationals staying in Russia, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported on Monday.

"The government is working on instructions from the president of the Russian Federation given within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum regarding the vaccination of foreign nationals against COVID-19," the office said.

"First of all, the vaccination of labor migrants and foreign nationals who are already on the territory of the country will be considered," it added.

President Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF plenary session on Friday that Russia would create all the necessary conditions for foreigners to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on its soil.