Lawyers of Russian woman detained in Minsk prepare a new complaint

MINSK, June 2. / TASS /. The lawyers defending Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was taken into custody in Minsk, are preparing a new complaint against her detention, attorney Alexander Filanovich announced on Wednesday.

"Today there are no investigative activities regarding Sofia. Lawyers continue to clarify and establish the circumstances of her detention. A draft complaint against the detention has been prepared for Sofia. Lawyers are also preparing an appeal against the measure of restraint chosen against her," Filanovich stated.

On May 23, Sapega was apprehended at Minsk International Airport together with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk deems to be an extremist entity, after an emergency landing of a Ryanair flight. In a video uploaded to the Internet several days later, Sapega admitted that she served as an editor of the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel which doxed Belarusian police officers. In April, this Telegram channel was declared to be an extremist entity by Gomel’s Zheleznodorozhny District Court.

Last week, Sapega's custody was extended for two months, she was placed in a KGB pre-trial detention center. Earlier, the court refused to satisfy the complaint about the Russian resident’s detention. On June 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the investigation against Sapega would be conducted on the republic’s soil. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper that the Belarusian president could decide to pardon Sapega or transfer her to Russia for serving a further sentence.