{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports

The number of fatalities increased by 12,034

GENEVA, May 16. /TASS/. More than 658,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 162.17 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 16:02 Moscow time on May 16, as many as 162,177,376 novel coronavirus cases and 3,364,178 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 658,585 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,034.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than a half of the COVID-19 daily tally (327,745 cases). Next are North and South America (211,264) and Europe (76,828).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,574,504), India (24,684,077), Brazil (15,519,525), France (5,769,839), Turkey (5,106,862), Russia (4,940,245), the United Kingdom (4,448,855), Italy (4,153,374), Spain (3,598,452), Germany (3,593,434), Argentina (3,269,466), and Colombia (3,084,460).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (579,664), Brazil (432,628), India (270,284), Mexico (220,159), the United Kingdom (127,675), Italy (124,063), Russia (115,871), France (106,778), Germany (86,096), Colombia (80,250), Spain (79,281), and Iran (76,633).

Use of Sputnik Light vaccine approved in Venezuela, RDIF says
According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the efficacy of the one-component Sputnik Light jab amounts to 79.4% since Day 28 after its administration
Read more
Armenia’s top brass reports Azerbaijani troops advancing in two border areas
On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning the Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik border region’s districts to "adjust the border"
Read more
Air raid sirens go off, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
The IDF press service announced that air sirens were activated in the city and its suburbs
Read more
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Read more
COVID-19 incidence worldwide drops by almost 20% over one week
The highest incidence remains in India, there, about 350,000 daily infections are being recorded while as recently as early May, 400,000-410,000 were being documented
Read more
Russian Navy frigate sets off for Russia’s northwest to test breakthrough missile weapons
On May 8-9, the Admiral Gorshkov took part in the festivities on the occasion of WWII Victory Day
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts three French military planes over Black Sea
On May 12, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center said
Read more
Armenia says Azerbaijani forces remain in Syunik, demands their withdrawal
Armenia’s Defense Ministry noted that Azerbaijani forces "must return to their original positions without any preconditions"
Read more
Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback
As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water
Read more
Hamas launches 100 more missiles in direction of Ashkelon
Earlier the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced the launch of 50 missiles
Read more
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Putin, Guterres discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict
They voiced support for a two-state solution to the problem, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday
Read more
Armenian acting PM says asked Putin to help over situation on border with Azerbaijan
According to Nikol Pashinyan, talks with the Azerbaijani side will be continued on Saturday
Read more
Hamas announces rocket launch at Israel’s Beersheba, reports say
Palestinian media reported Friday that the missiles were launched at 16:00 local time, aimed at Israeli military objects, in response to the recent Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip
Read more
Massive rally in support of Palestine takes place in New York
The rally in Brooklyn has gathered about 500 people
Read more
Palestine calls for urgent meeting of Middle East Quartet foreign ministers
This is necessary to stop the dangerous course of events, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted
Read more
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity
Putin emphasized that a purge campaign was clearly in progress throughout Ukraine’s political playing field
Read more
Navalny files lawsuit over colony’s obstruction of laptop, smartphone carried by lawyers
The court currently decides whether the lawsuit will be taken into proceedings.
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Washington describes Blinken-Lavrov meeting as attempt to achieve greater stability
During their meeting, Lavrov and Blinken will discuss the possible Russian-US summit and the entire range of bilateral issues,
Read more
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Read more
Russia shouldn't rush to abandon oil exports, says Energy Minister
According to him, the intention to switch to carbon-neutral energy is typical for many countries today, that is why the carbon tax has become an urgent agenda for them
Read more
Black Sea Fleet starts monitoring British patrol ship - defense ministry
The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the activities of the Trent patrol vessel of the British Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on May 16, the statement said
Read more
Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 — developer
Right now, pre-clinical trials of such a vaccine are held, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said
Read more
Putin vows Russia will promptly respond to threats caused by situation in Ukraine
The Russian president said the "political and selective" decisions made in Ukraine were aimed at cleaning up the political space from forces that advocate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country's southeast
Read more
Russia stresses readiness for dialogue, spokesman says regarding list of unfriendly states
The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday
Read more
Russia's president shares his view on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vladimir Putin told Abbas that Russia supports immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks
Read more
Russia’s security chief, Serbian interior minister discuss Balkan situation
The sides paid special attention to counter-terrorism issues and also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Balkan Peninsula as a whole
Read more
Israel liquidates hundreds of Hamas operatives in Gaza — Israel's TV channel
The Israeli army, according to the source, wiped out most of the Hamas facilities that made rockets and paralyzed the radicals' strategically crucial tunnel infrastructure in Gaza
Read more
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Read more
Prague slams Russia’s decision to include Czech Republic into list of unfriendly states
According to the statement, Russia’s move is "completely contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
Read more
Greece allows entry of unlimited number of Russians
All those arriving in Greece should observe all restrictive anti-pandemic measures in effect in the country
Read more
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
European Council head says Russia’s list of unfriendly states undermines diplomatic ties
"Full solidarity with Czech Republic," he added
Read more
EU thinks Russia’s list of unfriendly states unfounded, High Representative says
Josep Borrell expressed full solidarity with the Czech Republic and the United States
Read more
All international airlines halt air service with Israel - radio
According to Israel’s state radio Kan, the airlines from the UAE were among the last ones to suspend the flights to Israel
Read more
Israeli forces destroy Hamas internal security headquarters — report
The IDF attacked Hamas' central bank, according to the Jerusalem Post
Read more
Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia
On May 13, Kiev’s Pechersky District Court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021
The Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet warships hold artillery firings in Gulf of Finland
The maneuvers involved the small anti-submarine warfare ships Urengoi and Kazanets and the coastal and harbor minesweepers Pavel Khenov, RT-57 and RT-248
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Competition between Russia’s LNG, pipeline gas in Europe far-fetched, says Energy Ministry
While there is a window of opportunity, it is necessary to develop the LNG market, develop Yamal and Taimyr, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
China shares Russia's alarm over US research into biological weapons
The Chinese diplomat said that given the current situation, the United States must agree to the creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would ensure the effective exchange of crucial biotechnological information with other countries
Read more
Russia ready to provide venue in Moscow for Palestinian-Israeli talks, lawmaker says
Russia supports a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
US embassy says Russian authorities postpone ban on hiring foreign employees
The US embassy said on April 30 it was reducing the spectrum of its services from May 12
Read more
Israel Defense Forces launch attack in Gaza Strip - army
The Israeli military did not say whether this signifies the start of a ground operation, or a combined attack on a certain targe
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF
Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Russia to resume regular air service with 5 more countries from May 25
Besides, Russia will be resuming international regular flights from five more cities on its territory
Read more
Hamas says it has attacked Israel's chemical plant — TV
The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza strip have been exchanging rocket strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Masque in East Jerusalem
Read more
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Read more