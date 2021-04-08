Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 8,672 in the past day to 4,614,834, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.04%).

Some 2,024 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 695 in St. Petersburg, 567 in the Moscow Region, 243 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 239 in the Rostov Region and 197 in Samara Region.

Currently, 273,951 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.