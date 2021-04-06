Russia yet to register any case of Covid transmission from animals to humans, says expert

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian specialists have not recorded a single case of coronavirus transmission from animals to humans, Russian consumer watchdog official Natalya Pshenichnaya told TASS Tuesday.

"There have been no identified cases on SARS-CoV2 transmission from animals to humans in Russia like in other countries (not taking into account discussions about the SARS-CoV2 origins in China). The world knows cases of infections of pets, animals in zoos and fur animals (minks) at fur farms from ill people," she said.

Pshenichnaya recalled that reports emerged in January about a cat contracting COVID-19 from its owner in St. Petersburg. The epidemiologist explained that animals can face health consequences if get infected with the coronavirus. "Therefore, it is important to be careful about pets, trying to avoid close contact with them in case of respiratory infection symptoms," she concluded.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic stressed that the WHO confirms that humans can infect dogs, house cats, minks, lions, tigers and racoon dogs with COVID-19. Moreover, the organization recommends that coronavirus patients restrict contacts with pets due to possible transmission of the virus from humans to animals.