More than 45% of Russians satisfied with life, study says

MOSCOW, December 24. / TASS /. More than 45% of Russians are satisfied with the life they lead, according to the survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), made available on Thursday. According to the survey, 46% are satisfied with life, 25% of the respondents answered that they were not satisfied with life in general. When asked about their financial well-being, 14% replied that they consider their financial standing to be good, 60% - average and 25% - bad. The main problems for the country, Russians say, are healthcare - 29%, the state of the economy - 21%, problems in education - 19%, social policy - 18% and unemployment - 17%.

Rising prices and poverty

The rise in prices in the last two months is regarded by 65% of Russians as very high inflation, 21% consider the growth to be moderate inflation and 9% consider the rise in prices to be insignificant inflation. The increase in prices affected the budget of 40% of Russians, they have to significantly limit themselves in spending on food, 34% feel the pressure, but the growth is not reflected in their grocery purchases, 17% believe that growth does not significantly affect their budget, and for 5% it does not matter. Among the reasons for the rise in prices, respondents named government policy (30%), economic factors (19%), the pandemic (11%), unjustified overpricing (8%). The respondents were asked to answer the question which of the characteristics corresponds to your financial situation to a greater extent. Everyone can afford: a car, an apartment, a summer residence - 2%. They can easily buy a car, but there is no money for an apartment - 4%. They can buy household appliances - 21%, money is enough for food and clothing - 38%, money is only for food - 28%, barely enough for food - 6%. Speaking about their emotional state, 33% of all respondents said that they feel despondency, optimism - 59%, feel anxiety - 52% and calmness - 53%, confusion - 36% and confidence - 63%, a feeling of instability will be experienced by 63%, stability - 32%. Russians believe that the country needs stability (54%), while 37% are sure that the country needs changes, new reforms, even if the changes are associated with the risk of loss of stability. The survey involved 1,600 people aged 18 and over.