People aged 29-64 account for most coronavirus cases, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, December 3./TASS/. People in the age group between 29 and 64 are more likely to catch coronavirus in Russia, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"According to epidemiological research data, people of working age, between 29 and 64, catch it in most cases. We see a rather high rate of infections at workplaces, in the offices. And then they bring it home and it spreads at home," Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade for Vesti news program on Rossiya-1 television.