Russia records over 20,000 coronavirus cases in the past three days

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 20,498 new coronavirus cases in the past day, and the daily tally surpassed 20,000 in the past three days, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The total caseload climbed to 1,774,334. The average growth rate did not exceed 1.2% in the past three days.

The lowest growth rate was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), Dagestan (0.5%) and the Chuvash Republic (0.6%). Moscow confirmed 5,751 new COVID-19 cases and St. Petersburg saw a new record high of 1,331 cases. Some 644 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 429 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 350 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, 419,378 people are ill in Russia.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,492 in the past day to 1,324,419, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday. According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries dropped from 74.9% to 74.6%.

Over the past day, 3,254 patients were discharged in Moscow, 605 in St. Petersburg, 453 in the Chelyabinsk Region, 420 in the Moscow Region and 304 in the Kemerovo Region.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 286 in the past day versus 364 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 30,537, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported. The average mortality rate remained at 1,72%.

In the past day 74 patients died in Moscow, 31 in St. Petersburg, 17 in the Rostov Region, 14 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 11 in the Altai Region and the Republic of Buryatia, and 10 in the Moscow and Irkutsk Regions.