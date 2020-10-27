Russian healthcare system working at full capacity to fight COVID-19, says health minister

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian healthcare system is working at full capacity to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is why the nation must unite to help stop the epidemic, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during the Healthy Life forum on Tuesday.

"The system is working at full capacity today, so it is simply necessary for everyone to unite to stop this infectious process," the minister said.

Murashko recalled that so far, there is no drug that could radically combat the infection. The minister added that Russia had made certain conclusions from the situation, and right now, the healthcare system is gearing up for similar challenges in the future if any arise. "Unfortunately, you can’t be 100% ready, but we see the areas where the government’s role, the role of medical organizations should be increased now, and what the format of communicating with the public should be like," Murashko informed. He noted that in every Russian region, in every major city, special telecommunication centers have been established to consult patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Every resident of the country must contribute to alleviating the negative consequences [of the pandemic], and of course, they must ensure the protection of others, especially the elderly, people with somatic diseases, comorbid patients, to save as many lives as possible," Murashko stressed.

To date, 1,547,774 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,158,940 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,589 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.