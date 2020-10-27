Moscow reports lowest number of daily coronavirus cases since October 15

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow identified 4,312 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday. This is the lowest number recorded in Moscow since October 15.

The daily increase stands at 1.075% Yesterday, 5,224 infections were identified.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,269 recoveries were reported in Moscow as well as 61 deaths.

Since the pandemic began the Russian capital has reported 296,474 recoveries and 6,503 fatalities. Currently, 102,375 people continue to be treated in the city.