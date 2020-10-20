Another 1,960 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The number of recoveries in Moscow after treatment for the coronavirus infection has increased by 1,960 over the past 24 hours, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told journalists on Tuesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,960 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 277,608," she said.