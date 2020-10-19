Russia won’t be able to speed up mass coronavirus vaccination — expert

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The vaccination of Russian citizens against coronavirus is impossible to accelerate which is directly affected by the vaccine production scale and the need to test that it is safe to use, Fyodor Lisitsyn, leading researcher of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said Monday.

"The timelines of the vaccine development and trials, including the third phase, were known. The third phase should be generally completed in late October. The timeline of the vaccine production [Moscow alone needs a few million doses] was also known. Even at the most accelerated pace, it was just impossible to do it faster. The production is a highly responsible thing which requires supervision, checks and rechecks. Hastiness will only do harm. We have made every effort to speed it up as much as possible, the rest is as it goes. We need to hold out until mass vaccination," he added.

