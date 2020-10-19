Russia ranks 105th in the world in COVID-19 death rate, says watchdog

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia ranks 43rd in the world in the coronavirus incidence rate per 100,000 residents and 105th in the COVID-19 mortality rate, deputy head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Elena Yezhlova said.

"Despite the increase in the daily number of recorded cases, today Russia ranks 43rd in terms of morbidity per 100,000 residents and 105th in terms of mortality rate," she said at the "Modern Immunoprophylaxis: Challenges, Opportunities, Prospects" All-Russian scientific and practical conference with international participation.

She also noted that 858 laboratories conducted coronavirus tests. Russia’s COVID-19 testing level is 327,900 per 1 million of the population, which, according to Yezhlova, is a very high number compared to other countries.