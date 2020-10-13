Over 120 test systems for COVID-19 and its antibodies registered in Russia

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Over 120 various test systems for COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and its antibodies have been registered in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Currently, over 120 various test systems of different types have been registered in the country for the detection of the antigen itself and for the detection of antibodies - both typical of the acute and chronic phases," he said during the international research conference "Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences" held at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

The minister noted that additional production capacities helped eliminate test system shortages.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 37.8 mln people have been diagnosed with the disease, and about 1.08 mln have died. To date, 1,326,178 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,031,785 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,966 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.