Minister says Russia’s infectious diseases service was not fully prepared for pandemic

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian infectious diseases service was not fully prepared to confront the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, it must be said that the threat models and the orientation of the infectious diseases service did not fully correspond to what we faced," he said at the international online conference titled "Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences" at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

To date, 1,326,178 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,031,785 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,966 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.