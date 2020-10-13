Russia can register second coronavirus vaccine this week — health minister

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The second Russian coronavirus vaccine could be officially registered this week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

Minister says Russia’s infectious diseases service was not fully prepared for pandemic

"Today, two Russian vaccines are in the clinical trial [stage], while another one is registered. We are planning that one of the vaccines in clinical trials will also be registered and will move to the production stage this week," he said.

Murashko also noted that expanding the scale of flu vaccination is also vital in fighting the pandemic.

Earlier, Novosibirsk’s Vector Research Center shared plans to register its vaccine in mid-October.