Putin: Average life expectancy in Russia increases by over 4.5 years during past decade

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the increase in average life expectancy in Russia, noting that this positive dynamics has to be preserved in the future.

"The growth of average life expectancy in Russia since 2009 through 2019 is over 4.5 years, this is a good number," the head of state said on Tuesday during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport.

"It is necessary to preserve this positive dynamics," the president emphasized noting the direct connection between life expectancy and regular exercise.