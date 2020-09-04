Putin praises Sobyanin's team for improving life in Moscow

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 4. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the efforts of the team of Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin in raising the standard of living in Moscow during a working meeting with the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, which took place on Friday via video conference.

"I know how much your team is doing to reflect the wishes and moods of Muscovites in order to improve their standard of living, so that life in our capital is better and better," President Putin addressed Sobyanin.

President Putin noted that the well-being of the whole country largely depends on how the capital is doing. He wished the mayor success and expressed hope that millions of Muscovites would feel the results of his activities in their daily lives.