MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The divorce rate in Russia rose by 8.7% annually in August 2020, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Friday.

According to Rosstat, 57,994 divorces were formalized in the reporting period, compared to 53,376 in August 2019.

116,921 marriages were registered in August of this year, compared to 133,217 in the like period of 2019.