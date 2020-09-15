Russia ranks 106th in COVID-19 fatality rate, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia ranks 106th in the world in coronavirus fatality rate, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Today, Russia ranks 40th in the world in disease incidence per 100,000 people, and in epidemiology, it is not customary to compare raw numbers in different regions, it is customary to compare intensive indicators. In terms of fatality rate, it ranks 106th in the world," she said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to data from Popova’s presentation, Russia’s fatality rate is 1.7%, while the fatality rate in the world is 3.2%.

She earlier said that the coronavirus situation in Russia remained stable over the past month, only in 15 regions the number of infected people grew by more than 1% per day.