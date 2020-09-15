Recovered COVID-19 patients may emit virus up to 90 days, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. An individual recovered after the coronavirus infection may emit the virus for up to 90 days after recovery, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Tuesday.

"We have observations, and similar observations exist abroad that a recovered individual emits the virus for up to 90 days. Our observations in the Russian Federation [record] up to 48 days, while abroad there are the observations of almost 90 days. An individual without symptoms is feeling great and has excellent blood [tests] and all other factors but he is still emitting the virus nasally," she said.

According to her, in these circumstances the risk is great that the virus will remain in the functionally active condition. "That is why [after the infection or inoculation] <...> I won’t suffer from this virus myself but at the same time I may become a spreader of the infection, this is important," the top sanitary doctor said.