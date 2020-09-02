Greece allows entry for up to 500 Russians per week since Sept. 7

ATHENS, September 2. /TASS/. Greece has allowed entry for up to 500 Russians per week since September 7 provided that they have a negative COVID-19 test result and a voucher confirming their hotel booking, said a joint ministerial decision, due to be in force for two weeks.

According to the regulation, Russians will be allowed to arrive by plane at the airports in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion. This regulation will be in effect from 00:01 on September 7 until 23:59 on September 21.

Russian citizens are required to have a negative COVID-19 test carried out by PCR method 72 hours ahead of their arrival in Greece.

In case a selective COVID-19 test is conducted, Russian citizens are not allowed to leave their hotel until receiving the results. Otherwise, they will have to pay a 5,000-euro fine.

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot and Aegean Airlines suspended regular flights between Russia and Greece in March over the coronavirus outbreak. Only evacuation flights were carried out until recently.

Currently, the situation with the coronavirus in Greece is under control, although since late July the number of infections has been rising - up to 150-290 new cases per day. On Tuesday, 207 new coronavirus cases were registered and the total case tally reached 10,524. The total COVID-19 death toll in Greece hit 271.