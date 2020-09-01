Russia is 4th worldwide in number of COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is in the fourth place worldwide in the absolute number of tests conducted for the detection of the coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday

"In the Russian Federation an unprecedented volume of testing is ensured, in the absolute numbers - a fourth place out of all world countries in the amount of tests conducted (36.9 mln tests)," the statement said.

Earlier the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that the number of the coronavirus infections in Russia has surpassed 1 mln.