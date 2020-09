MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is in the 56th place in the world in the coronavirus incidence per 100,000 residents, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"In the Russian Federation cumulatively 1 mln cases of the novel coronavirus infection are registered. However, the Russian Federation is in the 56th place in the world in the incidence per 100,000 residents," the statement said.