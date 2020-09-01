COVID-19 case count in Russia exceeds 1 million

According to the HQ, the daily increase rate has stayed below 0.5% for 17 days already.

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 4,729 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, which makes the total case count 1,000,048, the operational headquarters told journalists Monday.

Over 211,000 COVID-19 patients in Russia remain under observation

The lowest case growth rates were registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0%), Chechnya, Moscow and Smolensk Regions (0.2% each), Moscow, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansiysk Region, the Tula Region (0.3% each).

In particular, 641 new cases were registered in Moscow, 185 - in St. Petersburg, 156 - in the Moscow Region, 133 - in the Rostov Region, 132 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

A total of 167,044 patients are currently infected with COVID-19 in Russia.