211,200 COVID-19 patients in Russia remain under observation

Moscow records more coronavirus cases in August compared with July

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Over 211,200 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"In the Russian Federation 211,248 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 36.9 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 204,000 tests were made.