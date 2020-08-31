Moscow records more coronavirus cases in August compared with July

This is 6.6% more than in July, when the crisis center confirmed 19,761 infections.

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 21,059 new coronavirus cases in Moscow in August, according to TASS estimates.

Some 34,953 people recovered in the Russian capital versus 28,771 last month. The share of recovered Moscow citizens grew from 74.2% to 81.6%.

In August, the crisis center reported 361 coronavirus deaths in the capital, while in July the death toll reached 664. The average mortality rate from the coronavirus infection as of August 31 stood at 1.84% versus 1.85% a month earlier.

The number of patients who continue treatment dropped by 24.7% from 57,731 to 43,476 in the past month. Currently, 16.6% of those infected are ill in Moscow.