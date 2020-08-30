Over 25 mln people infected with coronavirus worldwide

TASS, August 30. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 25 mln on Sunday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the research university, 25,009,250 cases have been registered, 842,702 people have died and another 16,411,400 have recovered. The highest caseload has been recorded in the United States (5,961,582), which is followed by Brazil (3,846,153) and India (3,542,733).

Russia has confirmed 985,346 coronavirus cases, 804,383 recoveries and 17,025 deaths, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.