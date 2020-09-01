About 270 medics infected in Crimea during pandemic

SIMFEROPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection during the pandemic has been confirmed for 269 Crimean healthcare workers, with 73% of them having recovered already, while the others continue treatment, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov told TASS.

"According to the operative data, 269 staff members of medical institutions of the Republic of Crimea of the Republic of Crimea’s Health Ministry got infected. 196 of them have already been discharged, 73 continue treatment. There are no fatalities," the head of the republic said.

He specified that in general the infected healthcare workers were detected during the screening of staff of medical institutions.

According to the latest data of the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center, about 2,500 cases of the infection were recorded in Crimea. 91 of them were brought from abroad, 124 - from other regions of Russia. 1,654 patients have recovered with 30 fatalities.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, summer season in Crimea was delayed. According to various estimates, the republic lost from 1 mln to 2 mln tourists. Since June 15, hotels and resorts of the region were hosting only local residents, and starting on July 1 began to accommodate tourists from other Russian regions. In July about 1.5 mln people visited Crimea, while authorities are counting on 1.8 mln tourists in August.