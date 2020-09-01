Russian schools are to work on programs of upbringing from September 1

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. From September 1, Russian schools start working on the educational programs of upbringing, which imply introduction of students to spiritual and moral values and their involvement in volunteer activities, the Education Ministry’s press service reported.

"The minister said that from September 2020, schools should work on the creation and gradual implementation of their programs of upbringing. In particular, special attention will be paid to introduction of children and youth to spiritual and moral values, and engaging them in volunteer activities," the press service said referring to Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov.

It is noted that on September 1, the federal law "On Amendments to the Federal Law" On Education in the Russian Federation" comes into force.

The law states that education of schoolchildren should be based on social, cultural, spiritual and moral values and the rules and norms of behavior adopted in Russian society in the interests of the individual, family, society and the state. It should form the sense of patriotism, civic consciousness, respect for the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, law and order, a man of labor and the older generation.

Also, students will be taught to respect the cultural heritage and traditions of the multinational people of Russia, nature and the environment.

On May 21, President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma lower parliament house amendments to the law on education to enhance pedagogical aspects of the education system. The bill specifies the notion of upbringing. The amendments are to come into effect from September 1, 2020 and educational programs are to be adjusted against the law by September 1, 2021.