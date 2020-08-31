Russian schoolchildren not required to wear masks in class

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian schoolchildren will not be required to wear masks in class, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing informed, quoted by the Telegram channel of the Russian anti-coronavirus information website.

"The requirements of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and the Ministry of Education do not include recommendations for mask wear by children. They will be able to remain without masks in schools during class and breaks, in cafeterias and during physical education classes," the message reads.

A special schedule will be drafted to avoid mass gatherings of children.

Remote learning

There are no plans to move Russian schools to remote learning starting on September 20, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"There are no plans to introduce restrictions on September 20, the new academic year will begin with in-person classes," the statement reads.

According to the watchdog, students will have a chance to attend extra-extracurricular ​​​​​​ classes online but only if they have technical capabilities to do so.