African Union compares international situation to Leo Tolstoy's ‘War and Peace’ novel

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The current situation in the world resembles what Leo Tolstoy described in his War and Peace novel, Chairman of the African Union Commission Musa Faki Mahamat told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The current situation reminds us of what Leo Tolstoy described in detail: the world, hegemony, wars and violence. I believe that the future of nations cannot be built that way. We must work towards the world of peace, stability, justice, and the well-being of all mankind," he emphasized.

"The international system - in the way it was established at the end of World War II - needs to undergo reforms, reforms at the level of the United Nations and, above all, reforms of the global economic and financial governance structure," Faki Mahamat noted. He added that this struggle must unite all those who love peace, justice and solidarity. "And this is what Africa, represented by the African Union, is striving for."

According to the chairman of the African Union Commission, today Africa’s main challenge is multilateral development, including the spheres of education, health, infrastructure, peacekeeping and stability. Cooperation with partners of the African continent contributes to this greatly. "In this regard it must be pointed out that, as I said, the Soviet Union supported us in our struggle for liberation," the chairman of the African Union Commission said. "As you know, throughout its history Africa has gone through many upheavals: the slave trade, colonization, exploitation, and it fought <...> for its freedom."

The first Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize was awarded to the African Union on September 9. The award was accepted on behalf of the Union by its Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat. The awarding ceremony was held at Moscow’ Bolshoi Theater on Leo Tolstoy’s birthday.

The African Union began its work on July 9, 2002, with its headquarters in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). The main goals of the organization encompass achievement of closer cooperation, political and economic integration of African countries, development of democracy, and respect for human rights. All 54 states of the continent and the territory of Western Sahara (partially recognized Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Russia does not recognize it, yet supports the right of Western Sahara to self-determination) are members of the African Union.