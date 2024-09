MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia has started slowing down after the peak of its growth in July, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at a cabinet meeting.

"Inflation has started slowing down after peaking in early July. In 2025, average annual inflation will continue slowing down while in 2026 it will reach its targeted level," he said.

As of September 18, annual inflation in Russia was registered at 8.74% compared to 9.25% as of the beginning of July.