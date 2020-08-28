Back-to-school shopping: Parent to spend $67 more on girls than boys, say federal stats

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. In Russia, the parents of first-grade boys will be spending 500 rubles ($67) less on school supplies than the parents of first-grade girls this year, according to Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Every year Rosstat calculates the cost of a first grader set, which includes school and sports uniforms, writing material and a school bag. In 2020, a "first-grader set" costs an average of 21,000 rubles ($282), which is less than 2% up in comparison with last year.

According to the statistics service, the cost of a first-grader set is growing more slowly than inflation. The price of a set for boys increased by 1.7%, and for girls - by 1.1% compared to July last year, inflation for the same period was 3.4%.

Rosstat notes that the average price of school uniforms in Russia for boys is slightly more than 14,000 rubles ($188), and for girls - 18,600 rubles ($250). A set of writing material with a school bag will cost an average of 4,500 rubles ($60.5).

With the first grader set Rosstat also calculated the average cost of a bouquet, gadgets and additional education.

A bouquet of five flowers will cost an average of 541 rubles ($7.3), a push-button phone will cost an average of 3,000 rubles ($40.3), the average cost of a smartphone is 9,400 rubles ($120), the average cost of a tablet is 12,000 rubles ($161), while a laptop costs 30,000 rubles ($403).

As for additional education - the average cost of an academic hour in a hobby group or a sports section is 200 rubles ($2.6), the cost of training in a private school will cost an average of 20,000 rubles ($268) a month.

According to Rosstat, the cost of a first grader set for boys and girls can range from 14,000 to 32,000 rubles ($188 -430) depending on the region.

The most affordable first grader set for a boy is in the Oryol region (14.100 rubles - $189), and for a girl in the Omsk region (18,400 rubles - $243).

The most expensive classroom supplies for a girl are in the Kamchatka Region - 32,300 rubles ($434) and for a boy in the Chukotka Autonomous Region - 24,900 rubles ($334)

Rosstat forms the first grader set from the average prices for goods and services in Russia and in the regions for July 2020.