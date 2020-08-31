Foreign students in Russia can begin academic year without restrictions

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Foreign students who are already in Russia can start studying in universities without any restrictions, head of the Russian consumer watchdog Anna Popova said.

"I am sure that there are no restrictions [placed] on foreign students who are already in Russia. Meanwhile, those who are yet to arrive in Russia will be able to come here when it will be allowed from various countries in accordance with the specific rules," she noted.

Moreover, she recalled, all students are required to wear face masks in universities. "Today we have to take these measures because students are the most active part of our society in terms of communication," Popova underlined.

The watchdog chief conceded, however, that the requirement to wear masks in universities could be lifted in the future, but it is a necessity for now.