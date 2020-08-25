Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries exceed 206,800

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients who recovered in Moscow rose by 1,155 in the past day, reaching 206,804, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Tuesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps rising. In the past day, another 1,155 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has grown to 206,804," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.