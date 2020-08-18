Russian energy minister tests positive for coronavirus

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the governmental commission on the social and economic development of the Far East, which took place in the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Far East.

"Unfortunately, Alexander Novak has contracted the coronavirus. Let’s wish him a speedy recovery. In fact, he came all the way here and returned to Moscow without taking part [in the meeting]," Mishustin said.

Meanwhile, Energy Ministry Spokesperson Olga Golant has told TASS that Novak will take part in a meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee set to be held on August 19.

"Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak tested positive for COVID-19 during a working trip to the Far East. He doesn’t have any symptoms and feels well. The energy minister will continue to fulfill his duties remotely. In particular, on August 19, he will take part in a meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee via video link," she said.