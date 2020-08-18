Journalists from Russian PM’s pool depart from Far East over coronavirus situation

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 18. /TASS/. The entire pool of journalists accompanying Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his trip to the Far East departed from Blagoveshchensk, the administrative center of the Amur Region, after new coronavirus cases were confirmed, a TASS correspondent reported.

The media representatives left the hotel with those of them who had contracted the virus traveling in a separate van. They were among the first to be taken onboard the Emergencies Ministry’s evacuation flight, where they were isolated. All journalists were given protective suits, masks and gloves. After all of them put on the suits, they were taken to the plane in a bus. The flight was performed by Sukhoi Superjet 100.

The Russian government’s press service reported on Monday that during routine tests some journalists of the pool tested positive for the coronavirus. The cabinet announced that all necessary measures were taken to protect their life and health. The reporters were isolated and remain under control of doctors. Later they were sent to Moscow under medical supervision with all sanitary and epidemiological measures being observed.

Earlier, some journalists of the prime minister’s pool were taken from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Far East to Moscow to be placed under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. Other media representatives continued their work and traveled with the prime minister to Magadan and Blagoveshchensk. All journalists passed their last test on August 17 after arriving in the Amur Region’s capital.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev earlier had to suspend participation in the events scheduled for his working trip after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Russian prime minister’s Far Eastern tour began on August 13 and is due to end on August 18. During his trip, Mishustin visited Chukotka, Kamchatka and the Magadan and Amur regions.