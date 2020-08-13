Several people detained during protest in front of Belarusian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Police have detained about eight people during a protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

There were up to 300 people in front of the embassy at the height of the protests.

Protesters turned on the flashlight app on their cell phones and clapped to thank passing cars honking in their support.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the vote, his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% and the other three presidential candidates gained less than 2%. Protests erupted in Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, about 6,000 people have been detained during protests, dozens of demonstrators and law enforcement officers have suffered injuries.