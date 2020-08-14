Mass protests against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Czech brewery,and capsized ship in Beirut are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: protesters on a bike, Pompeo at a brewery, capsized ship in Beirut
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
A couple riding an electric bike in front of police during protests against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
People waiting for detained protesters to leave a temporary detention facility in Minsk, Belarus, August 14. On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, more than 6,000 people were detained© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
People taking part in a rally in support of detained and injured protesters against the election results in Minsk, Belarus, August 13© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spending the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 12. Ultra-Orthodox Yeshivas students enjoy Bein Hazmanim (between the times) for two weeks of summer vacation© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
Morning fog shrouds lower Manhattan and One World Trade Centre in New York City as a man runs through the 9/11 Empty Sky Memorial in Jersey City, US, August 9© Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
People taking part in a protest, demanding the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab and early parliamentary election, Beirut, Lebanon, August 9. A powerful blast at a warehouse rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, killing at least 178 people© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
People taking part in the 2020 Fontanka-SUP surfing festival on the Fontanka River, Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 8© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Artists delivering entries for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes at Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney, Australia, August 11. The annual Archibald prize is Australia's most famous portrait award© Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting defense industry enterprises as part of his working trip to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, August 12© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part in an archery session at Premier Education Summer Camp in Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School, in London, Britain, August 10© Lucy Young/Pool via REUTERS
A lioness kept in a temporary holding facility for wild animals run by Moscow's Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Department in the village of Andreikovo, Moscow region, Russia, August 12© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his wife Susan Pompeo, Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, and his wife Iva holding a glass of beer during a visit at a brewery in Pilsen near Prague, Czech Republic, August 11© AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool
Musicians of a military band are seen after the launching ceremony for a 15-line water pipeline connecting the Taigan and the Simferopol Reservoirs, Crimea, Russia, August 10© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
A seagull carrying a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A capsized ship lying at port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8. A powerful blast at a warehouse rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, killing at least 178 people© EPA-EFE/STR
