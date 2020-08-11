Number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia surpasses 31 mln

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian specialists have conducted a total of over 31 mln tests for the coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"Over 31 mln tests were conducted in the Russian Federation," the statement said. 177,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

On August 7, the sanitary watchdog reported that the number of tests in the country had surpassed 30 mln.

According to the agency, 239,495 people remain under medical observation in Russia to date due to suspected novel coronavirus infection.