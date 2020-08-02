People with chronic diseases advised to refrain from travels - expert

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. People who have chronic diseases and senior citizens are strongly advised to refrain from travels in order to reduced risks of the exposure to the novel coronavirus infection, Vladimir Chulanov, Russian health ministry’s chief visiting specialist in communicable diseases, said on Sunday.

"People suffering from chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertonia, coronary heart disease, people with excess weight, and senior citizens should better refrain from travels because of high risks of complications and sever forms of the disease," he said, adding that morbidity is still high and keeps on growing in many Russian regions.

There is no such notion as ‘vacationing season’ for the coronavirus infection and public places continue to be a favorable environment for the virus spread, the expert said and warned against visiting such places.

"Those who have opted to spend vacations at a resort should avoid visiting places of mass gathering and prefer such types of activities as walks and strolls in park. A face mask is a must in public places. It is also recommended to practice proper hygiene - wash hands often, use sanitizers and keep a social distance," Chulanov stressed.