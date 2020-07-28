Putin is feeling well, says Kremlin after news of Belarusian president’s coronavirus

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health is good, his working timetable is going ahead as planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, when asked if Putin is feeling well after the news emerged that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko overcame coronavirus.

"Don’t worry. The president is doing well. The working timetable is going ahead," he said.

The two leaders had a personal meeting on June 24 at Moscow’s Victory Parade and at the unveiling of the Memorial to the Soviet Soldier in Russia’s Rzhev on June 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko revealed that he had overcome coronavirus "on his feet" and was asymptomatic.

The Kremlin did not know that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had coronavirus, Dmitry Peskov said. "We did not know about this," he commented.