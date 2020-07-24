Vektor Center granted permit for anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical tests

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology has been granted a Russian health ministry’s permit for clinical tests of its anti-coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Friday.

"On July 24, the Vektor Center of the Russian consumer rights oversight authority was granted a permit for clinical tests of its vaccine. First volunteers will be inoculated on July 27," it said.

Russian consumer rights oversight authority’s chief Anna Popova said earlier Vektor had successfully finished pre-clinical tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.