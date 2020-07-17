Russia documents 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia has documented 6,406 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of people infected reaching 759,203, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The daily increase rate has not surpassed 0.9% for the past 11 days.

The lowest growth rate has been documented in the Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), Sevastopol (0%), Moscow (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.4%), North Ossetia (0.4%), the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.4%) and the Bryansk Region (0.4%).

Moscow has documented 575 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region - 301, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region - 249, St. Petersburg - 244 and the Altai Region - 228.

Currently, there are 207,707 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.