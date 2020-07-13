Elvis Presley’s grandson dies aged 27 - TMZ

NEW YORK, July 13./TASS/. Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, was found dead in his apartment in Calabasas (California), Lisa Marie Presley’s manager told TMZ.

According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, he died of an apparent suicide. Not much is known about the grandson of the King of Rock and Roll, since Benjamin Keough preferred to keep a low profile, the portal said. He was a musician and looked almost identical to his famous grandfather.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowski, said.