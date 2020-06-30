Russian Constitution has no ‘president-for-life’ post, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following a proposal by Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov on making Russian leader Vladimir Putin "president-for-life" that the Russian Constitution does not envisage such a post.

"This post is not stipulated by the Constitution," Peskov told TASS on Tuesday commenting on Kadyrov’s proposal.

The Chechen leader put forward this idea at a meeting of the republic’s anti-coronavirus crisis center earlier on Tuesday. "We should elect Vladimir Putin as president-for-life," Kadyrov said. "Who can replace him today? There is no such a political leader on a global scale. We should be proud of this," he stressed.